Tennessee tornadoes: How to understand your FEMA letter, appeal eligibility decision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is answering questions and urging victims of the recent Tennessee tornadoes to read their FEMA letter completely.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) is also urging victims to read their letters as, oftentimes, people see they’re “ineligible” at the top of the letter and put it aside. NFD said there’s a reason the agency does this.

“More times than not, FEMA simply needs an insurance determination letter, proof of ownership and/or other documentation to move your application forward,” NFD said.

FEMA is also pushing for all survivors to register for assistance as soon as possible.

Registration can be completed online or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). Language translation services are available for those who require assistance in languages other than English.

You can find three important documents below:

