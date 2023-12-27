Bowling Green City Commission approves $2M road improvement project

During their Tuesday session, the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners approved an investment of almost $2 million for city-wide street improvements.(wbko)
By William Battle
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During their Tuesday session, the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners approved an investment of almost $2 million for city-wide street improvements.

The contract for the work was awarded to Scotty’s Contracting and Stone, LLC.

Spanning 42 square miles and containing 280 miles of streets, maintaining the city’s road network is a high priority.

“We want to have good quality streets for our citizens to avoid wear and tear on vehicles and tires,” said Jeff Meisel, Bowling Green City Manager. “Public works does a great job of looking over it.”

The project will repair roads that meet the grading criteria set forth by the city. For this project, they will tackle 13 miles of road overlay work, 107 intersections, 18 handicap ramp replacements, and spot repairs on asphalt.

“We like to maintain a 67% quality on our local streets, 69% quality on the collector, and 72% quality rating on the arterial roads,” he explained.

A list of roads slated for repair will be available on the Public Works website. The budget is expected to cover the outlined repairs.

“We’re hoping that we can cover that with the $1.9 million contract that we did with Scotty’s. We did have some carryover money from last year that we’re going to throw on top of that and should be able to cover that,” Meisel said.

The city’s goal is to have the project completed by the end of the fiscal year. There are some delays expected as certain areas of the city will experience limited work due to concurrent projects by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.

“We’d like to have it completed by June 30 to get it within the fiscal year, but sometimes we have weather or utility company work that may cause delays,” he said.

The scheduled repairs are also not expected to impact traffic flow or commute times as the work is being completed.

“Usually when we do an overlay, it’s very little interruption to a neighborhood. It usually happens within a day. Once you overlay, you can drive on it very soon after. It’s very little impact on your average resident.”

