Crime Stoppers: Police looking for suspect in Ace Hardware theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that happened on Dec. 4 at Ace Hardware on Russellville Rd.

Police say the suspect entered the store around 4:30 in the afternoon and took a jacket and several tools valued at over $300.

He is described as a black male, wearing blue jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt, with a plaid vest over it, a facial covering, and a black Alabama cap with an “A” on the front.

Police say he left in a silver, older model Lexus sedan.

If you know anything about the burglary or who the suspect is, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.