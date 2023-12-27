FIRST ALERT: Some rain tonight, wet snow possible Friday

After a few showers this evening, we will track that rain/snow blend Thursday night into Friday.
By David Wolter
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
  • A few rain showers are expected this evening.
  • Colder temperatures in store for Thursday.
  • Rain showers will mix in with snowflakes Thursday night into Friday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few rain showers are expected to move in this evening. Rain totals will be light and most of the showers are out by midnight. After some clearing on the overnight, the clouds start to build back on Thursday. It is going to be a rather chilly day with highs around 40. Some more rain showers creep in later in the day as a low-pressure system drops in from the northwest.

Snow will mix in with the rain showers, but little to no accumulation is expected.(David Wolter)

SNOW CHANCES: With temperatures getting a little colder, we can expect some snowflakes to mix in with the rain Thursday night. A blend of rain and snow showers are expected on Friday. Little to no accumulations are expected. If there is a dusting, it would mainly be on grassy areas, but even some elevated surfaces along with bridges and overpasses could become a little slick.

The forecast features some sunshine as we finish 2023.(David Wolter)

LAST WEEKEND OF 2023: The weather dries out for the weekend. The last day of 2023 is going to be partly sunny with highs around 50. It does become chillier with the start of 2024, but other than a few spotty showers, it should be mainly dry. We will keep you updated on any changes to the forecast.

