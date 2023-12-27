BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some areas of fog are possible early this morning! Through the day, we get a fair amount of sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Some fog early today!

NEXT STORM SYSTEM: Some rain showers creep in on Wednesday as a low-pressure system drops in from the northwest. As temperatures continue to get colder, we can expect some snowflakes to mix in with the rain. A blend of rain and snow showers are expected on Friday. Little to no accumulations are expected. If there is a dusting, it would mainly be on grassy areas, but even some elevated surfaces along with bridges and overpasses could become a little slick.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.