Some fog early today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some areas of fog are possible early this morning! Through the day, we get a fair amount of sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

NEXT STORM SYSTEM: Some rain showers creep in on Wednesday as a low-pressure system drops in from the northwest. As temperatures continue to get colder, we can expect some snowflakes to mix in with the rain. A blend of rain and snow showers are expected on Friday. Little to no accumulations are expected. If there is a dusting, it would mainly be on grassy areas, but even some elevated surfaces along with bridges and overpasses could become a little slick.

