Bird strike forces Southwest plane to make emergency landing

Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around after a bird strike. (WSVN)
By WSVN via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Southwest Airlines flight leaving from Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had to make an emergency landing Wednesday.

It was a bird strike that forced the plane to make a U-turn, causing a major delay for some passengers.

“At least we came down and we were safe,” passenger Susan Slutsky said.

Susan and Brad Slutsky are in good spirits.

“We’ll get there,” Susan Slutsky added. “We’re leaving tomorrow from Miami and we’ll get to Park City and ski tomorrow maybe.”

Even after having to delay their holiday plans, thanks to a bird about 30 minutes after taking off from Ft. Lauderdale.

“We sort of made a U-turn heading back east over the ocean, and the next thing you know, they say we were hit by a bird strike and we’re heading back,” Brad Slutsky described. “We circled around and burned off some gas and headed back here, and the the flight was canceled. “We could see them on the side of the plane looking at the damage to the wing.”

Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around after a bird strike.

Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around after a bird strike.

Most people got onto another plane to Austin, but the Slutskys had to stay behind one more day.

Their final destination is Park City, Utah.

“It wasn’t like anything dramatic,” Brad Slutsky added. “So, I was just like more like the bummer of not getting where we were going having to spend the night and fly out tomorrow from Miami.”

There were no reported injuries onboard.

Southwest officials did not say exactly where the bird hit the plane. They were determining the extent of the damage.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars (gfx)
Hopkinsville man gets over a decade in prison for distributing drugs
The Logan County Foster Association has been approved by Isaiah 117 to open the first home in...
Logan County to be home for first Isaiah 117 location in Kentucky
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Image of judge's gavel
Glasgow man facing nearly 5 years in prison for illegal firearm crimes
Kentucky State Police
One killed, one injured in Allen County accident

Latest News

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Worker crushed to death by trailer that collapsed on him
Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces emergency plane landing
Ricky Holder Jr. was arrested Friday Dec. 22 and taken to the Logan County Detention Center.
Russellville man charged with multiple sexual offenses
WBKO's Washington Correspondent Josh Rultenberg discusses the latest news out of our nation's...
Latest in Washington: Trump on Michigan Primary ballot, Mexico border crossings, U.S. on war in Gaza