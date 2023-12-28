Community encouraged to drive safely while bringing in New Year

As National Impaired Driving Prevention Month comes to an end, the spotlight is on promoting...
By William Battle
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holiday season is marked by joy and celebration, and local organizations are joining forces to raise awareness about the heightened dangers of impaired driving. As National Impaired Driving Prevention Month comes to an end, the spotlight is on promoting road safety and cautioning against the risks associated with driving under the influence.

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve stand out not only as two of the most celebrated holidays but also as two of the deadliest days on our roads. MoneyGeek’s statistics predict a staggering 117% surge in drunk driving-related deaths above the baseline average this year, making New Year’s Eve the most dangerous night for drunk driving.

“The statistics are really clear on New Year’s Eve. It’s more than double the risk of a DUI impaired driving. It’s the most important night of the year to be careful, defensive driving, and also for anyone who’s going to be drinking, know they’re going to a party anywhere to think ahead,” said Lee Coleman, Partner, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

The community is urged to take decisive actions to minimize the risk of being involved in impaired driving incidents. Designating a sober driver is highlighted as the safest alternative.

“The safest alternative is always to find somebody who’s not drinking. That should be the driver,” Coleman said. “So always if you’re with a group, get the designated driver, make that arrangement ahead of time.”

Hosts of parties and events should also be cautious about overserving guests and patrons.

“If you are a homeowner or hosting a party and you overserve, then in almost every state you’ve got legal liability if that person later on causes an accident,” Coleman said.

Engaging the community by spreading awareness and sharing valuable information is considered crucial in the fight against impaired driving.

“With impaired driving, get the message out, because anyone who is drinking, driving, [or] any way impaired at all, they’re a danger not just to themselves but to everybody,” Coleman said. “Let the community know that you will be there to help whatever you can do get out there and do it.”

