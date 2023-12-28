Deadline to change political party affiliation approaching

(WSAZ)
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2024 election season is ramping up with the first presidential primary just a few weeks away and with that impending vote, Kentucky election leaders are drawing attention to important deadlines for voters.

Kentucky voters who want to change their political party affiliations must do so before the end of New Year’s Eve. Kentucky’s primaries are closed, meaning you can only vote in a primary if you’re registered for that party.

You can make the change online here or in person at a County Clerk’s Office.

Primary election day is Tuesday, May 21.

