The differences in types of snowfall

Forecasting winter weather can present challenges as the atmosphere is a forever-moving fluid. As precipitation moves overhead, it falls through different columns of air, typically warm or cool air.

Due to the environment always changing, determining which column of air is overhead can present challenges.

Most precipitation starts as snow, but then is changed as it falls through various thickness layers of warmer air. (Davis Wells)

Rain: starts as snow (due to cold temperatures), enters into warm air in liquid form, and falls through the atmosphere staying in liquid form (surface temperature above freezing)

Freezing Rain: starts as snow, enters into warm air in liquid form, but then freezes to the surface as it is below freezing)

Sleet: starts as snow, enters into warm air in liquid form, but then enters into cold air again causing it to refreeze

Snow: starts as snow and continues falling as snow as the air temperatures stay at or below freezing

When snow is forecasted, knowing the type of column of air above is incredibly important as it can change how much snow is received. Snow is typically either dry, normal, or wet. The types of snow change based on how much water or moisture is within the snowfall.

Different types of snow occur based on the amount of moisture and air temperature. (Davis Wells)

Kids generally like more wet snow as it allows for creating snowmen and snowballs as it packs together. Dry snow typically causes blowing and drifting snow.

Wet snow is quite dangerous as it can create challenges for those trying to remove snow due to the weight. Common injuries when dealing with wet snow are back pain, pulled muscle, or in some severe instances heart attacks.

To avoid injuries, shovel snow in short time increments when snowfall is heavy to lift. Taking breaks and staying hydrated are also just as important.

