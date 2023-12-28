FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain and snow showers on Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few rain showers creep in tonight and with the cold air in place, some wet snowflakes will also mix in. Scattered rain and snow showers are expected on Friday, but still only looking at little to no accumulation, mainly just a small dusting on grassy surfaces.

Some rain and snow showers are expected on Friday (David Wolter)

If we were to see a heavier burst of snow, that could be enough to briefly dust a bridge or overpass. We are not likely to see any major travel issues from this winter weather.

Little to no accumulation with on and off snow showers during the day. (David Wolter)

LAST WEEKEND OF 2023: The few rain and snow showers left come to an end late Friday night. There could still be another shower or two around Saturday morning, but the weekend does look fairly dry. The last day of 2023 is going to be partly sunny with highs around 50. It does become chillier with the start of 2024, but other than a few spotty showers, it should be mainly dry. We will keep you updated on any changes to the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.