Glasgow man arrested after allegedly breaking into home through a window

Kermit Hall, 56, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly entered a home along East Main Street...
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Police in Glasgow arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly entered a home through a window.

Kermit L. Hall, 56, reportedly left the front door of a home located at 520 E. Main St. in Glasgow. The homeowner, who was upstairs at the time, told police he saw a male subject walking out of the house’s front door.

A Ring security camera captured the incident, according to an arrest citation obtained by WBKO.

A bedroom window along the front of the home was used to enter the house, police said.

Hall left a medicine bottle bearing his name on the window seal near where he made entry.

Police caught up with Hall at a nearby Circle K on Columbia Avenue. He was arrested about an hour after the incident was reported.

Police found two dollar bills in his pants, which had a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine and a crystal substance suspected to be meth on them.

Hall told police he was only sitting on the front porch and never entered the home. He then said the front door was open at the home and he was only shutting it.

Police charged him with second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Hall remains in the Barren County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $7,500 cash bond.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 4 at 1 p.m.

