Our next weather maker arrives early Friday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are waking up to some frost early this morning! Temperatures will remain cold into this afternoon with highs only in the low 40s.

SNOW CHANCES: With temperatures getting a little colder, we can expect some snowflakes to mix in with the rain tonight. A blend of rain and snow showers are expected on Friday with little to no accumulations. If there is a dusting, it would mainly be on grassy areas, but even some elevated surfaces along with bridges and overpasses could become a little slick.

