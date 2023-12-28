BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are waking up to some frost early this morning! Temperatures will remain cold into this afternoon with highs only in the low 40s.

Our next weather maker arrives early Friday!

SNOW CHANCES: With temperatures getting a little colder, we can expect some snowflakes to mix in with the rain tonight. A blend of rain and snow showers are expected on Friday with little to no accumulations. If there is a dusting, it would mainly be on grassy areas, but even some elevated surfaces along with bridges and overpasses could become a little slick.

