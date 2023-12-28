Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike

Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS, PIZZA HUT, CNN)
By Joy Benedict, KCAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) - They’ve been making it great for 65 years. But some loyal customers say these new cuts are leaving them with a bad taste.

“Now, we have to be our own delivery driver,” customer Rogelia Salinas said.

She came to pick up pizza for her grandkids at a Pizza Hut in North Hollywood as the delivery wait was too long.

But after learning some of the delivery drivers are being canceled altogether, she’s disappointed.

“It’s sad. It’s very sad and disappointing that these big companies, you know, that our franchise is laying off the working middle-class people that are trying to survive,” Salinas said.

According to documents filed to the state, this Pizza Hut franchise and hundreds of others owned by two of the largest Pizza Hut franchises in California are laying off all their staff drivers.

The franchisees say the more than 1,200 layoffs are due to a discontinuation of delivery services, but customers aren’t buying it.

“I think when there is a minimum wage increase. They look for a way to mitigate costs and expenses,” said customer Francisco Cardenas.

The minimum wage for most fast-food workers in California is increasing to $20 an hour in April.

So, the timing of the layoffs isn’t sitting well with many customers.

“It’s sad,” Salinas said.

Pizza Hut representatives sent a statement saying they are aware of the layoffs taking place at some of its franchise locations in California, but they say all of their franchisees are following state regulations.

Copyright 2023 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for suspect in Ace Hardware theft
The Logan County Foster Association has been approved by Isaiah 117 to open the first home in...
Logan County to be home for first Isaiah 117 location in Kentucky
Roger McBeath, convicted in the death of a pregnant Scott County teen, told a parole board...
“I know I don’t deserve it”: Man convicted in death of Scott Co. teen does not want parole
During their Tuesday session, the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners approved an investment...
Bowling Green City Commission approves $2M road improvement project

Latest News

Every snowflake and each snowfall event are unique.
The differences in types of snowfall
New federal regulations could impact small business owners and other businesses.
Small businesses among those subject to new federal economic regulations
It is the time of the year to pay property taxes. Warren County Sheriff's Office discussed the...
WCSO reminds residents property taxes are due this week
As National Impaired Driving Prevention Month comes to an end, the spotlight is on promoting...
Community encouraged to drive safely while bringing in New Year’s
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door