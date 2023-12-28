Russellville man charged with multiple sexual offenses

Police say the investigation is ongoing.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested on multiple sexual offenses involving a minor, including human trafficking and sexual abuse.

Ricky Holder Jr. was arrested Friday Dec. 22 according to Russellville Police, and was taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

He’s currently charged with three counts of Human Trafficking, three counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, three counts of Use of a Minor under the age of 16 in a Sex Performance and one count of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.

According to a news release, Russellville Police say Holder was involved with a 12-year-old girl and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Logan County Dispatch at 270-746-49-11 or the Russellville Police Department at 270-726-7669.

