Small businesses among those subject to new federal economic regulations

New federal regulations could impact small business owners and other businesses.
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The U.S. Treasury Department is enforcing a new reporting requirement, requiring many corporations, limited liability companies and small businesses to report information about their beneficial owners.

The regulations are under the control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and go into effect Jan. 1, 2024. The FinCEN says they promote national security and protect the country’s financial system from fraud and abuse, according to information on their website.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said Thursday he advocated against the regulations.

“With all our entrepreneurs have faced the past few years, we should be lifting them up, not making it even harder to start a business and create jobs,” Adams said.

The FinCEN says companies can be taken advantage of by criminals who have interests in money laundering, corruption, tax evasion, drug trafficking, fraud and other crimes.

The regulations are in response to a law passed by Congress called the Corporate Transparency Act.

Reporting companies will be expected to report their legal name and any trade name or DBA, their address, the jurisdiction in which they were formed or first registered and their taxpayer identification number.

As for beneficial owners and company applicants, they will need to report their legal name, birthdate, home address and an identifying number from their driver’s license, passport or other approved document, and a photo of themselves.

The FinCEN says beneficial owners include anyone who exercises substantial control over the company, or who owns or controls at least 25% of the reporting company.

On the other hand, a company applicant is a person who files the document that creates or registers the company. Company applicants do not have to be reported if the company was created or registered before Jan. 1, 2024.

Reports for companies created or formed before Jan. 1, 2024, must submit reports within one year before enforcement of consequences begins, the FinCEN says.

The reporting requirement does not apply to certain business entities such as publicly traded companies and nonprofits. Failure to comply with BOI reporting may result in criminal prosecution, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine, the secretary of state’s office said.

More information about FinCEN and the BOI can be found at here.

