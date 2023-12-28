This week’s JA People of Action is Crystal Bohlander

This week’s JA People of Action is Crystal Bohlander, first year student Instructor for the Mahurin Honors College at WKU. Crystal has been instrumental in developing a volunteer partnership between her students and JA. When asked what her favorite part of JA is she replied, “I love that Junior Achievement was willing to collaborate with me when I was doing work with systems-involved youth as well as the Honors College. JA’s materials demonstrate faith in the ability of young people to successfully invest in their own future and pro-socially pursue their dreams. This is a message more youth need to hear. Like JA, I believe in investing our best in the next generation.” She continued, “The MHC requires each Honor Scholar to complete the ‘Citizen and Self Course’. The goal is to develop thoughtful, ethical future community leaders who value democratic problem-solving and civic engagement. I can think of no better partner in that pursuit than JA!” JA of South Central Kentucky is grateful for the partnership with Crystal and her students who have filled much needed classroom volunteer requests throughout Warren County and Bowling Green.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

