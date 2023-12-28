WCSO reminds residents property taxes are due this week

It is the time of the year to pay property taxes. Warren County Sheriff's Office discussed the most convenient and cost efficient ways to do so.(Presley Allen)
By William Battle
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that tomorrow is the last day to pay property taxes in person at their office before the penalty phase begins in January.

Tax collection began Nov. 1 with a 2% discount period if paid in November.

“Beginning in January for those folks that have not had the opportunity to get down here and pay, there will be a 5% penalty phase in January and then the 21% phase begins in February,” said Brett Hightower, Warren County Sheriff. “We would much rather folks get down now and then go ahead and pay their taxes to benefit the fact of not having to pay any additional amounts.”

Tax values are assessed by the Warren County Property Valuation Administrator at 100% of the property’s fair market value at the beginning of each year. Property taxes are used to pay for city services like police, fire, and public works.

If you are unable to make it to the Sheriff’s Office to make your payment by the deadline, there are payment options that will help you avoid a penalty.

“If you are paying by mail, you need to make sure it’s postmarked in December,” Hightower said. “Everything has to be postmarked in December in order to receive that face value amount.”

Payments mailed in with January postmarks will not be accepted and penalties will be assessed.

You can pay your bill online at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Website.

