‘When we said ‘I do,’ we meant ‘I do’’: Couple celebrating 70 years balances love, family and business

Pam and Bill Gibson said there was never a question about staying together.
By Brittany Crittenden and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Texas couple celebrating decades together said that when they first met they just clicked.

The Gibsons say they have never thought about leaving one another in the 70 years they’ve been together, and now they’re celebrating their long-lasting vows with their entire family.

“When we said ‘I do,’ we meant ‘I do,’” Pam Gibson said.

Pam Gibson and her husband, Bill Gibson, first met on a blind date, set up by Pam Gibson’s brother-in-law who was working with Bill Gibson.

“He was quite a hunk when he come to the front door to get me,” Pam Gibson said.

After their first date at the amusement park, Bill Gibson said it was love at first sight.

“Oh, I knew she was the one. There wasn’t any question about it,” he said.

Bill Gibson later popped the question, and the two were married on Dec. 21, 1953.

A few years after they got married, they started their own business, Gibson Plumbing. The two worked together for 35 years, and Bill Gibson said they never argued.

“Everything’s special about her. I mean, we don’t criticize each other. We never have,” he said.

All the while, they balanced business with a growing family.

“Our oldest son, we were married in December of 1953, and he was born in November of 1954, so we didn’t have much time to think about it,” Pam said.

They now have three kids, 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. The “memaw” and “pepaw” even built a party house next door to host everyone for get-togethers.

Their son Scott Gibson said 70 years is truly momentous.

“They’ve been a tremendous example. We haven’t always followed their example or their advice, you know, but they’re quite an example of commitment and something to really look up to,” he said.

Pam Gibson said there’s only one boss in the marriage and it’s Bill Gibson. She said she likes not holding that responsibility.

“We’re best friends, and yes, I don’t know what I’d do without him. And I hope I never have to,” she said.

Pam Gibson said without God, they wouldn’t have made it all these years.

If they ever had a disagreement, they waited until the kids were in bed. And no matter what, they always chose to stick together.

“Never once did I think about leaving him, and I’m sure he felt the same way with me. That wasn’t an option,” Pam Gibson said.

Saturday, their whole family will celebrate the vows that have lasted 70 years.

“We’re working for 75 now,” Pam said.

