BGMU to close portion of University Boulevard Jan. 3-4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Both southbound lanes of University Boulevard will be closed at Normal Street starting Wednesday Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. as BGMU crews install underground utilities.

A detour will be set up that will use Normal Street, Regents Avenue and Chestnut Street as crews work.

The northbound lane of University Boulevard will also be closed between the U.S. 31-W roundabout and Normal Street

This area is expected to be re-opened Thursday, Jan. 4 after concrete has cured.

