BGPD: Bowling Green business owner charged with rape, sexual abuse

Lanieus Offutt
Lanieus Offutt(Warren County Jail)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green business owner has been charged with rape and sexual abuse, according to police.

Lanieus Offutt, 38, was charged Thursday with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

Police say Offutt owns and operates Phenomenal 1 Massage located at 200 State Street.

According to police, Offutt was accused of inappropriately touching an adult female during a massage.

Offutt was taken to the Warren County Jail and was released on Friday on a $25,000 cash bond. A court date has not yet been set, according to jail records.

