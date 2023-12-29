BGPD respond to Injury accident on Scottsville Road

BGPD, BGFD and EMS respond to injury accident on Scottsville Road by the overpass.
BGPD, BGFD and EMS respond to injury accident on Scottsville Road by the overpass.(WBKO)
By Dwayne Sullivan
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Friday morning Bowling Green police Department, Bowling Green Fire Department and EMS responded to an injury accident on Scottsville Road across from the Speedway.

One lane of the road was shut down for accident reconstruction near the overpass.

We’ve reached out to BGPD for details and we will let you know when we receive updates.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for suspect in Ace Hardware theft
Kermit Hall, 56, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly entered a home along East Main Street...
Glasgow man arrested after allegedly breaking into home through a window
During their Tuesday session, the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners approved an investment...
Bowling Green City Commission approves $2M road improvement project
The Logan County Foster Association has been approved by Isaiah 117 to open the first home in...
Logan County to be home for first Isaiah 117 location in Kentucky

Latest News

Latest from Washington: US aid to Ukraine, Nikki Haley controversy, Lauren Boebert
Glasgow PD gift bicycle to Glasgow man walking to work
With the new year around the corner, many are focusing on fitness and health goals; but they...
How to keep up with New Year’s resolution health and fitness goals
A Glasgow man received one last Christmas gift Thursday morning from Glasgow PD.
Glasgow police gift new bike to Glasgow man walking to work