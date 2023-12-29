A few rain/snow showers today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Isolated rain and snow showers are expected today, but still only looking at little to no accumulation, mainly just a small dusting on grassy surfaces.

A few isolated snow showers expected through today - slick spots possible!

LAST WEEKEND OF 2023: The few rain and snow showers left come to an end late Friday night. There could still be another shower or two around Saturday morning, but the weekend does look fairly dry. The last day of 2023 is going to be partly sunny with highs around 50. It does become chillier with the start of 2024, but other than a few spotty showers, it should be mainly dry. We will keep you updated on any changes to the forecast.

