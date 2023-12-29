FIRST ALERT: Few flakes, mainly quiet weekend

A few rain and snow showers linger tonight into the early morning hours of Saturday.
By David Wolter
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have some scattered rain and snow showers in the forecast tonight. No accumulations expected.

The forecast is going to be dry, but chilly as we go from 2023 to 2024.
The forecast is going to be dry, but chilly as we go from 2023 to 2024.(David Wolter)

THIS WEEKEND: Some of the wet flakes could linger over parts of the Cumberland Plateau Saturday morning. Elsewhere, we have cloudy skies in store for Saturday, with some clearing later in the day. New Year’s Eve will feature some more sunshine with highs around 50. We ring in the new year with chilly temperatures, but the forecast is looking mainly dry. Rain showers are possible on Wednesday as a weather maker shifts into the region.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Mother, son killed after Friday morning vehicle accident
Accident
One person injured in Glasgow wreck
Kermit Hall, 56, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly entered a home along East Main Street...
Glasgow man arrested after allegedly breaking into home through a window
Lanieus Offutt
BGPD: Bowling Green business owner charged with rape, sexual abuse
Kayli Mann and Tanner Acree, pictured here, are undergoing treatment following a crash in...
MCS: 2 students injured Thursday night in Summer Shade crash

Latest News

A few rain and snow showers linger tonight into the early morning hours of Saturday.
Lingering rain/snow showers
A few isolated snow showers expected through today - slick spots possible!
A few rain/snow showers today!
A few isolated snow showers expected through today - slick spots possible!
A few isolated snow showers expected through today - slick spots possible!
The snow we see on Friday will be noticeable, but should not cause any major concerns.
Some wet snow for Friday