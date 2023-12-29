FIRST ALERT: Few flakes, mainly quiet weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have some scattered rain and snow showers in the forecast tonight. No accumulations expected.

The forecast is going to be dry, but chilly as we go from 2023 to 2024. (David Wolter)

THIS WEEKEND: Some of the wet flakes could linger over parts of the Cumberland Plateau Saturday morning. Elsewhere, we have cloudy skies in store for Saturday, with some clearing later in the day. New Year’s Eve will feature some more sunshine with highs around 50. We ring in the new year with chilly temperatures, but the forecast is looking mainly dry. Rain showers are possible on Wednesday as a weather maker shifts into the region.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.