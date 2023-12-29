The Flavor Queen’s recipe for luck in 2024

Black-eyed Peas & Rice
"The Flavor Queen" Janine Washle joins Kelly Austin in the studio to make a dish perfect for the upcoming New Year.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “The Flavor Queen” Janine Washle shows us how to make a recipe that is sure to bring us luck in the new year.

Black-eyed peas, turnip greens, cornbread and pork are what you want to eat on New Year’s Day to start your year off right.

The primer for good luck is:

Peas for pennies.

Greens for dollars.

Cornbread for gold.

Pork for good luck through the year (pigs only move forward).

If you or your kids are not a fan of black-eyed peas, give it one more chance with this recipe.

Using coconut milk helps bring down the bold flavor of the black-eyed peas and makes them a little more palatable for some.

Coconut Milk Simmered Blackeye Peas And Rice

Ingredients:

1 can of coconut milk

1 cup water

1-1/2 cups white long-grain rice

1 15 oz can (1-3/4 cups) black-eyed peas, drained, rinsed

1 large clove garlic, minced

6 scallions, chopped

1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Scoop out coconut cream from the can of coconut milk. Set aside. Pour milk into a one-cup measure.

Add water to make up the balance if there is not actually one cup of coconut milk.

Pour into a medium saucepan along with water. Add rice, peas and minced garlic. Turn heat to medium-high.

When the mixture boils, turn the heat down to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is tender.

Add scallions, thyme, salt, pepper, and 3 tbsp of reserved coconut cream (discard remaining cream, or use in other dishes).

Stir to combine.

Find “The Flavor Queen” and “K’s Cafe & Catering” on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

