The Flavor Queen’s recipe for luck in 2024
Black-eyed Peas & Rice
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “The Flavor Queen” Janine Washle shows us how to make a recipe that is sure to bring us luck in the new year.
Black-eyed peas, turnip greens, cornbread and pork are what you want to eat on New Year’s Day to start your year off right.
The primer for good luck is:
Peas for pennies.
Greens for dollars.
Cornbread for gold.
Pork for good luck through the year (pigs only move forward).
If you or your kids are not a fan of black-eyed peas, give it one more chance with this recipe.
Using coconut milk helps bring down the bold flavor of the black-eyed peas and makes them a little more palatable for some.
Coconut Milk Simmered Blackeye Peas And Rice
Ingredients:
1 can of coconut milk
1 cup water
1-1/2 cups white long-grain rice
1 15 oz can (1-3/4 cups) black-eyed peas, drained, rinsed
1 large clove garlic, minced
6 scallions, chopped
1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme
1 tsp salt
1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
Scoop out coconut cream from the can of coconut milk. Set aside. Pour milk into a one-cup measure.
Add water to make up the balance if there is not actually one cup of coconut milk.
Pour into a medium saucepan along with water. Add rice, peas and minced garlic. Turn heat to medium-high.
When the mixture boils, turn the heat down to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is tender.
Add scallions, thyme, salt, pepper, and 3 tbsp of reserved coconut cream (discard remaining cream, or use in other dishes).
Stir to combine.
Find “The Flavor Queen” and “K’s Cafe & Catering” on Facebook.
