Glasgow police gift new bike to Glasgow man walking to work

A Glasgow man received one last Christmas gift Thursday morning from Glasgow PD.
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man received his last Christmas gift Thursday morning from the Glasgow Police Department.

Recent Glasgow High School graduate, Jeremiah Likens, has been working at Save-A-Lot. Since he hasn’t had a bike since earlier this year, he’s been walking the nearly 4-mile round trip from home.

“I was about to go somewhere for a few minutes and needed to grab my bike and head that way,” Likens said. ”Come to find out my bike was stolen out of my yard. I have walked through rain, the heat, and now it’s coming up in wintertime.”

Public Safety Officer Schelly Vance already had a relationship with Likens through her extensive community work and knew of a certain Walmart donation that would be perfect for Jeremiah.

“Always liked Jeremiah, he’s a good kid, very polite,” Vance said. “He was walking to Save-A-Lot for work, and I mentioned ‘Hey you need a bike’ and he said he had one, but it had gotten stolen, and the rims bent. When we got a bike donation, I just thought he was the perfect candidate.”

He was surprised to receive his gift but excited about what it meant for his commute.

“It makes it a whole lot easier,” said Likens. “Especially the hills I have to go up and down. I can glide right through those hills.”

Walking to work, Liken’s commute was just over a half hour. With the bike, he says it takes him 10 to 15 minutes.

That’s not all for the hard-working you man. Likens also received a scholarship to SKYCTC and is pursuing his goal of becoming a mechanic.

