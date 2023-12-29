The Heart of Scottsville moves into new office space, plans for 2024

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Heart of Scottsville, the nonprofit behind the city’s First Friday festivals as well as several downtown revitalization projects, is beginning the new year with new plans and a new office.

Since 2002, the nonprofit has worked to revitalize the downtown square while preserving the history of the buildings that make up the district. Amid a rebranding initiative and while creating new fundraising initiatives, executive director Hannah Brooks says that the move is essential in making the office more accessible to visitors and vendors.

“As our organization is changing and the work that we’re doing is evolving, we realize how important it is for us to be able to be accessible, to answer questions, and to get feedback. It’s kind of like restaurant reviews,” Brooks said. “They’re going to get the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows, but the meat is really in the middle, and that’s the sort of stuff you’re going to get from face-to-face interaction.”

Tucked away into an upper-floor office space, their old space served them well, but presented challenges in serving the public.

“Our other space was beautiful. We called it the tree house, it had an incredible view of the square, Brooks said,” but it was difficult to find and difficult to access.”

She believes that new beginnings are on the way for the city, and the new setting will allow them to better immerse themselves in the community, especially during First Friday festivals.

“I think one of the common misconceptions is that we want Scottsville to be Bowling Green or Glasgow, and we don’t,” Brooks said. “We want Scottsville to be Scottsville and thrive, and grow and we want our neighbors to do well. So, we can all agree there’s a lot about Scottsville that we don’t want to change, there’s a lot that’s beautiful and remarkable about this community, and there’s room for us to improve.”

While the Scottsville community continues to grow, Brooks hopes to see the success of new fundraising initiatives that will benefit the city, including the upcoming inaugural Main Street Ball.

“The Ball is our way of saying, instead of just coming to you and saying ‘We need from you,’ we want to invite you into a celebration,” Brooks said. “It’s a celebration of 20 years of revitalization efforts. A lot of people don’t realize that this organization has been around for so long, and they’re not familiar with all that this organization has been a part of.”

Their new office is located at 112A East Public Square.

Brooks hopes to have the office moved into the new space by the end of next week. Additional information on the Heart’s upcoming projects and the Main Street Ball can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.