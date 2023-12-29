Logan County Sheriff’s Office receives Buddy Bags for K-9s

K-9 Sergeant Jason Brent and his partner in crime "Vahur."
K-9 Sergeant Jason Brent and his partner in crime "Vahur."(Jason Brent)
By Presley Allen
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office recently received safety kits, full of supplies to help K-9s in an emergency.

Buddy Bags, named after a retired military dog, contain splints, gauze, Narcan, saline solution, peroxide, CPR masks for dogs, and more.

“They’re great kits. They’ve got state-of-the-art equipment,” said Logan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Sergeant Jason Brent.

The kits are being provided by Protection 4 Paws, a nonprofit that provides resources to keep K-9s safe on the job. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office currently has two K-9s trained in narcotic detection.

Brent says protecting his K-9 is extremely important because not only is he a great asset, but he is also family.

“He lives with me, I take him to the vet, I feed him, [and] I bathe him. It’s like having a kid,” Brent said. “You take care of him. They’re great assets.”

In addition to the Buddy Bags, Protection 4 Paws partnered with Ace Canine Heat Alarms to begin providing heat sensors for police cars after finding that, statistically, more K-9s die on the job from heat exhaustion rather than gun wounds.

“If it reaches that temperature inside the car, alarms, sirens, and lights will go off,” Brent said. “The windows will go down and the fans kick on in order to save that dog. I also wear a pager on my vest it will vibrate. It will alert me, let me know that my car is getting hot outside so I can take action before the alarm sirens goes off and the windows go down to save his life.”

More information on K-9 safety and requests for these safety resources can be found here.

