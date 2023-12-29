MCS: 2 students injured Thursday night in Summer Shade crash

Kayli Mann and Tanner Acree, pictured here, are undergoing treatment following a crash in...
Kayli Mann and Tanner Acree, pictured here, are undergoing treatment following a crash in Metcalfe County Thursday evening. The two are students at Metcalfe County High School.(Metcalfe County Schools)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMMER SHADE, Ky. (WBKO) – Metcalfe County Schools says two of its students are undergoing treatment after a crash Thursday.

The crash happened along Kentucky Route 90 near Summer Shade Cemetery in the Summer Shade community.

Kali Mann and Tanner Acree were identified as the two involved in the crash.

The two are students at Metcalfe County High School, according to information released by the school system Friday morning.

The school system said the two were taken to a Nashville hospital.

Metcalfe County Schools did not immediately provide details about their conditions.

WBKO is working to gather details about the crash and the condition of Mann and Acree.

This is a developing story.

