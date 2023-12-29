One person injured in Glasgow wreck

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured Thursday in a wreck in Glasgow at the intersection of Happy Valley Road and Longhunters Trail.

Glasgow Police determined that a 2007 Ford being driven by Cody Landrum was stopped in traffic attempting to turn onto Longhunters Trail when the vehicle was rear ended by a 2005 Chevy being driven by Hannah Hodges.

Police say that Landrum was transported to the hospital for reported injuries.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Hall, 56, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly entered a home along East Main Street...
Glasgow man arrested after allegedly breaking into home through a window
Ricky Holder Jr. was arrested Friday Dec. 22 and taken to the Logan County Detention Center.
Russellville man charged with multiple sexual offenses
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
We are waking up to some frost early this morning!
Our next weather maker arrives early Friday!
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest

Latest News

SCOTTSVILLE RD PEDESTRIAN HIT
Multiple units respond to injury accident on Scottsville Road
Janine Washle a.k.a "The Flavor Queen" and Kelly Austin in the kitchen
The Flavor Queen’s recipe for luck in 2024
PULASKI CO. TRAP DOOR
Pulaski County man charged after girl was found under trap door
BGPD, BGFD and EMS respond to injury accident on Scottsville Road by the overpass.
BGPD confirms 2 dead during Friday morning accident