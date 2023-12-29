One person injured in Glasgow wreck

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured Thursday in a wreck in Glasgow at the intersection of Happy Valley Road and Longhunters Trail.

Glasgow Police determined that a 2007 Ford being driven by Cody Landrum was stopped in traffic attempting to turn onto Longhunters Trail when the vehicle was rear ended by a 2005 Chevy being driven by Hannah Hodges.

Police say that Landrum was transported to the hospital for reported injuries.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

