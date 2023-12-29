State representatives share plans for the upcoming legislative session

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local and state representatives are preparing for the beginning of Kentucky’s legislative budget session, beginning Jan. 2.

They have plans to cut funding for the education department, improve mental health services, and implement pay raises for teachers and state troopers.

An informal town hall hosted at Q Coffee Emporium allowed Sen. Mike Wilson, Rep. Kevin Jackson, Rep. Michael Meredith, and Rep. Robert Duvall to share their hopes for the new year and their goals for the 60-day budget session.

Governor Andy Beshear outlined his budget plans earlier this year, which included an 11 percent pay raise for school employees across the board and a $172 million investment in universal preschool. Rep. Kevin Jackson shared that at a republican caucus retreat, many representatives shared Beshear’s goals of investing in Kentucky’s education.

“Education was high on everybody’s list. I noticed that the governor’s come out with his budget and one of the things that he’s put in is a nice raise for teachers,” Jackson said. “Last year’s budget, or two years ago’s budget, included more money for education than ever in the history of Kentucky. We’ve gotta look at retaining the teachers that we have and we’ve gotta look at providing a little more starting pay and upping the pay for our teachers. That’s the future of our state, is our kids.”

At the event, Sen. Mike Wilson made clear his plan to cut the Department of Education’s budget of roughly $500 million, citing government overreach within the department. He also spoke on plans to change how those positions are earned, switching from appointed positions to elected positions. Jackson clarified that these cuts to the department’s budget would not impact the intended teacher raises.

“The Department of Education is one thing and the SEEK formula, the funds that we send down to the actual school districts is another thing,” Jackson said. “It’s two different pots of money and it’s two different programs. So, if you cut over here, maybe we’d have more money over here, but if you cut over here, you’re not gonna give them more money.”

Rep. Michael Meredith outlined his own proposed bill aimed at eventually lowering Kentucky’s income tax to zero, comparable to Tennessee’s, as well as preventing suicide among veterans.

One of Rep. Duvall’s most prominent goals is to improve mental health services for those affected by addiction, addressing the ongoing opioid epidemic plaguing Kentucky.

“It’s a different approach, it’s going away from the, lock ‘em up and throw the key away,” Jackson said. “They have an issue, whether it’s the drugs causing the mental health problem or the mental health problem causing the drug problem, we’ve gotta get to the root of that and we’ve gotta try to treat these people. We all have them in our families, almost everybody has somebody that’s been affected by drug or alcohol abuse, so we can’t just turn our heads and say, ‘That’s somebody else’s problem,’ it’s all of us’s problem.”

Jackson shared that for roughly 25 percent of the representatives entering the session, this will be their first term organizing the state’s budget. The session begins Jan. 2 in Frankfort and will continue through mid-April.

