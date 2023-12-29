US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, on another secretive mission that’s expected to last at least a couple of years.(U.S. Air Force via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MARCIA DUNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. military’s X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that’s expected to last at least a couple of years.

Like previous missions, the reusable plane resembling a mini space shuttle carried classified experiments. There’s no one on board.

The space plane took off aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at night, more than two weeks late because of technical issues.

It marked the seventh flight of an X-37B, which has logged more than 10 years in orbit since its debut in 2010.

The last flight, the longest one yet, lasted 2 1/2 years before ending on a runway at Kennedy a year ago.

Space Force officials would not say how long this orbital test vehicle would remain aloft or what’s on board other than a NASA experiment to gauge the effects of radiation on materials.

Built by Boeing, the X-37B resembles NASA’s retired space shuttles. But they’re just one-fourth the size at 29 feet (9 meters) long. No astronauts are needed; the X-37B has an autonomous landing system.

They take off vertically like rockets but land horizontally like planes, and are designed to orbit between 150 miles and 500 miles (240 kilometers and 800 kilometers) high. There are two X-37Bs based in a former shuttle hangar at Kennedy.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for suspect in Ace Hardware theft
Kermit Hall, 56, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly entered a home along East Main Street...
Glasgow man arrested after allegedly breaking into home through a window
The Logan County Foster Association has been approved by Isaiah 117 to open the first home in...
Logan County to be home for first Isaiah 117 location in Kentucky
Roger McBeath, convicted in the death of a pregnant Scott County teen, told a parole board...
“I know I don’t deserve it”: Man convicted in death of Scott Co. teen does not want parole

Latest News

A kibbutz in southern Israel has announced that one of the hostages held by Hamas, Judih...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
A Glasgow man received one last Christmas gift Thursday morning from Glasgow PD.
Glasgow police gift new bike to Glasgow man walking to work
Health and Wellness Director, Sarah Widner said those who are starting a diet and workout...
How to accomplish fitness resolutions ahead of new year