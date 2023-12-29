Warren County Backpack Food Program hosts fundraisers over the weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Backpack Program is holding a food donation drive and donate your lunch money event over the weekend.

One of the locations to drop off food is the Harley Davidson of Bowling Green. JB Wilborn, the general manager for Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green, says they never miss a chance to help out children.

“Anytime that we have the chance to assist local children, we should always take advantage of that opportunity. I mean they are our future,” Wilborn said. “We would look forward to seeing anyone that would like to donate.”

Some of the items that can be donated include a one-pound bag of rice, a one-pound bag of beans, cereal, mac and cheese, and ramen noodles.

If you plan to drop off items at Harley-Davidson, Wilborn said you can drop them at either the motor clothes counter or at the parts counter.

Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green will also be taking donations on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

You can also make a monetary donation by texting LUNCHMONEY to 53-555 through Saturday afternoon or mail a check to SOKY Patriots INC ATTEN: Warren County Backpack Program P.O. Box 417 Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

Additionally, food donation drop-offs can also be made at Sam’s Club of Bowling Green on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more about the Warren County Backpack Program, visit their Facebook page.

