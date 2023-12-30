Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (Gray News) – Controversial comedian Dave Chappelle ended his show early on Wednesday night in Florida after he spotted an audience member breaking his no-phone rule.

Chappelle was performing at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the second of his five shows between Christmas and New Years.

According to the Miami Herald, Chappelle reportedly noticed a fan near the front rows with a phone out.

The newspaper reported that Chappelle was angry and scolded the fan before leaving the stage and ending his set early.

Many fans paid over $100 per ticket to see the show.

The venue’s website says select events are “device and electronics free, per the artist’s request” and that phones and other devices are placed into locked pouches that are not opened until the end of the show.

