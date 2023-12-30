Former WWE Pro Wrestler passes away at 76 years old

WWE Interview w/ Bianca Belair (WEEK)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was announced Friday that former WWE pro wrestler, Masashi Ozawa, also known as Killer Khan, has passed away at age 76.

Ozawa is most known for his wrestling career throughout the 70′s and 80′s.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, however, he passed away after collapsing while inside one of his bars in Japan.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.