Glasgow towing service offering free, sober rides this New Year’s weekend

By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – One Glasgow towing service is extending a helping hand this New Year’s holiday to ensure people make it home safely if impaired.

OverDrive Performance Towing and Recovery started more than eight years ago offering free, sober rides during the New Year’s holiday. Citing the dangers of drinking and driving, the company hopes to keep impaired drivers off of the road.

“No questions asked and no judgement whatsoever, we just want you to get home safely to your family,” said Jason Heller, co-owner of the towing service.

The National Highway Safety Administration estimates someone is killed in a drunk-driving crash every 39 minutes. Of the fatal crashes that happen during New Year’s, 40% are linked to impaired driving from alcohol.

OverDrive Performance Towing and Recovery said they usually transport about five to six people during the yearly service.

Anyone in the general area can call for the service. The company said they are willing to transport outside of Barren County if needed.

The service will be available Sunday and Monday, day and night.

Those requesting a ride should call (270) 670-6144 or (270) 646-6161.

