The Magic of Gingerbread: It’s unique history and how it’s made

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Christmas in full swing, what better way to celebrate than to learn about a classic holiday dessert: gingerbread.

This baked good comes in many forms, one of which is “Kentucky gingerbread,” which has a rich history in the state.

“Kentucky gingerbread actually only has ginger in it. Ginger was a spice that settled tummies, you know, just settled stomach upsets. And so, it was kind of medicinal to have it at the table,” baker at K’s Cafe, commonly known as “The Flavor Queen,” Janine Washle said.

Aside from being found on dinner tables in nuclear households, Kentucky gingerbread was also known to have had an impact in politics.

Washle explained that in the 1800s, politicians would align themselves with the best bakers in town and have them make gingerbread to give out at their particular polling stations.

“Now this was before women were allowed to vote,” Washle said. “Well, women started getting smart. These housewives became smart, and they were like, ‘You know, I kind of like what Mr. Smith is saying, so I’m going to wait until Mr. Smith asks me to, you know, to bake for him.’ And so that was how women could get involved.”

Kentucky gingerbread, however, was not the only star of the show.

Other types of gingerbread Washle mentioned were German and English gingerbread.

“When it’s made with honey, honey is hydroscopic. And honey actually draws moisture from the air. So, whenever you get a honey base Gingerbread, like a German type of gingerbread, it’s going to be a soft,” Washle said.

“The other gingerbread is known as an English gingerbread. And that is made with molasses. And molasses cookies are a little crisper around the edges, they have to mellow for a couple of weeks until they are soft. So, when you eat a fresh English Gingerbread, it’s going to be crispy. And then a little soft in the middle. But if you wait a couple of weeks, it’s about as soft as the German gingerbread.”

For those who grew up struggling to keep their gingerbread houses intact, the use of construction gingerbread can be key to keeping the walls up.

“When I make construction Gingerbread, I actually have to cook it on the stove. So, I warm up my molasses, and then I add my spices and I add flour too,” Washle said.

“It typically does not have egg in it. And it becomes really, really stiff. So, I want to roll it out while it’s warm, cut my shapes while they’re warm. And then as it cools, it becomes really hard. And I don’t have to worry about walls cracking or walls crumbling and that sort of thing.”

Washle explained that royal icing, made with eggs, flour, and lemon juice or water, acts as cement to hold the walls together.

She also recommended creating your own gingerbread spice for a more festive smell, and authentic taste.

