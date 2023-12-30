Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s

Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a McDonald's in Atlanta. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Madeline Montgomery, Hope Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a woman is dead and another is in custody after a dispute turned deadly at an Atlanta-area McDonald’s.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, two female customers inside the McDonald’s got into an “escalated dispute” that ended in a deadly shooting earlier this week.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman killed as Tamanika Woods.

Atlanta police said 19-year-old T’Niya Evans was arrested and is facing charges that include murder in connection with the shooting.

Family and friends said Woods was in her 30s and a mother to four children.

“I want everyone to know she was a great person. She’s a very good mother and she will be missed. She’s very sweet and a family-oriented young lady,” a friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Atlanta News First.

Woods died at Grady Memorial Hospital after she was taken away from the scene in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses told Atlanta News First that customers inside the McDonald’s held the suspected shooter down until police could respond to the restaurant.

No children were inside the restaurant during the shooting, and the McDonald’s has since reopened.

Atlanta police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Mother, son killed after Friday morning vehicle accident
Accident
One person injured in Glasgow wreck
Kermit Hall, 56, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly entered a home along East Main Street...
Glasgow man arrested after allegedly breaking into home through a window
Lanieus Offutt
BGPD: Bowling Green business owner charged with rape, sexual abuse
Kayli Mann and Tanner Acree, pictured here, are undergoing treatment following a crash in...
MCS: 2 students injured Thursday night in Summer Shade crash

Latest News

The Nest BGKY is a premiere lounge for parents and their children that has big New Year’s Eve...
The Nest BGKY to host kid friendly 'Noon Years Eve' party
K-9 Sergeant Jason Brent and his partner in crime "Vahur."
Logan County Sheriff’s Office receives Buddy Bags for K-9s
According to police, Offutt was accused of inappropriately touching an adult female during a...
BGPD: Bowling Green business owner charged with rape, sexual abuse
The Heart of Scottsville is beginning the new year with new plans and a new office.
The Heart of Scottsville moves into new office space, plans for 2024