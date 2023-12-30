The Nest BGKY to host kid friendly ‘Noon Years Eve’ party

By Mason Fletcher
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Nest BGKY is a premiere lounge for parents and their children with big New Year’s Eve plans.

The Nest BGKY is a culmination of an adult coffee shop workplace and an indoor children’s play area that opened in November.

They provide resources to new parents and a community for families. The Nest BGKY has only been open for a month, but its founder Kristen Siegel says they learned a lot from their personal experience and the community.

“Honestly just how big the need for community is,” Siegel said. “Even for us, we became parents in the middle of COVID-19 and we didn’t have those support groups or connections. Even our son, he will be three in February, and besides this, he hasn’t really been around a lot of kids.”

The Nest BGKY looks to alleviate any hardships experienced by parents. A big issue on New Year’s Eve is an early bedtime for young children, so they are hosting their own party.

“We decided to do a new spin on it and do a Noon Year’s Eve party,” Siegel said. “We will have a little New Year’s story time with a cute New Year’s book. We will have a countdown to noon with a big balloon drop-in here. After that, we are converting our classroom space into a glow party. We’ll have black lights and neon streamers.”

The Nest BGKY is hoping to fill its calendar with events for next year. To start, they are launching a weekly programming schedule that caters to both parents and their children.

“Every Tuesday at 10 we have a music class,” Siegel said. “Every Wednesday at 10 we have story time. Every Thursday at 10 we have a craft class that someone is coming into lead. We’re starting a parent support group that is led by a therapist. Every Friday we are going to have a provider or professional in the lounge just to chit-chat with parents. We are calling them Q and A sessions.”

Any additional information on events hosted by The Nest BGKY can be found here.

