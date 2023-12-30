Oak Grove Police searching for missing teen

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Oak Grove Police Department is searching for a missing teen from Oak Grove.

Police say 13-year-old Faith Ward left her residence in her mother’s vehicle on December 24, 2023.

Faith was last seen at the 7-Eleven/Exxon on Trinity Lane in Nashville, TN the same day. The vehicle was left at this location.

Faith has her white/tan Chiweenie dog with her, according to police.

According to a witness, she was seen entering a vehicle driven by a black male.

Faith’s family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Faith’s whereabouts, contact the Oak Grove Police Department at 270-439-4602.

