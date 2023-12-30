Oak Grove Police searching for missing teen

Oak Grove Police searching for missing teen
Oak Grove Police searching for missing teen(Oak Grove Police Department)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Oak Grove Police Department is searching for a missing teen from Oak Grove.

Police say 13-year-old Faith Ward left her residence in her mother’s vehicle on December 24, 2023.

Faith was last seen at the 7-Eleven/Exxon on Trinity Lane in Nashville, TN the same day. The vehicle was left at this location.

Faith has her white/tan Chiweenie dog with her, according to police.

According to a witness, she was seen entering a vehicle driven by a black male.

Faith’s family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Faith’s whereabouts, contact the Oak Grove Police Department at 270-439-4602.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Mother, son killed after Friday morning vehicle accident
Kayli Mann and Tanner Acree, pictured here, are undergoing treatment following a crash in...
MCS: 2 students injured Thursday night in Summer Shade crash
Lanieus Offutt
BGPD: Bowling Green business owner charged with rape, sexual abuse
Accident
One person injured in Glasgow wreck
Kermit Hall, 56, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly entered a home along East Main Street...
Glasgow man arrested after allegedly breaking into home through a window

Latest News

The Nest BGKY is a premiere lounge for parents and their children that has big New Year’s Eve...
The Nest BGKY to host kid friendly ‘Noon Years Eve’ party
Police say she left her home in her mother's vehicle on Christmas Eve.
Police searching for missing Oak Grove teen
Buddy Bags, named after a retired military dog, contain splints, gauze, Narcan, saline...
Logan County Sheriff's Office receives safety kits for K9s
K-9 Sergeant Jason Brent and his partner in crime "Vahur."
Logan County Sheriff’s Office receives Buddy Bags for K-9s