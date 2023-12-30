Man wanted in connection to Morgantown Road homicide

Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, is wanted for murder after he allegedly shot and...
Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, is wanted for murder after he allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Darrius Wickware early Saturday morning.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A man is wanted in connection to a shooting thay happened early Saturday morning.

The suspect was identified as Quinton “Q” LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn. He is wanted for murder.

Bowling Green Police say officers responded to 1801 Morgantown Road around 2:56 a.m. Brookwood Mobile Home Park is located at the address.

Officers were told after they arrived a woman was taking a male to the hospital. The man had been shot several times.

Police were later alerted Darrius Wickware, 30, of Bowling Green, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Crime scene processes continue to interview eyewitnesses and collect evidence.

Hampton is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him if you see him.

Police urge anyone with information to contact 911 or call (270) 393-4000.

Anonymous tips are also being accepted to Crime Stoppers at (270) 781-2583.

