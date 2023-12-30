Staying dry into the New Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A flurry or two is possible in our eastern communities today, otherwise, clouds start to move out of the area by later this afternoon and evening. New Year’s Eve day looks mild with highs in the 50s before lows tumble into the 20s while we ring in the New Year.

Temperatures will feel quite cold as we ring in the new year. (WBKO)

New Year’s Day will be a touch cooler thanks to a cold front that will advance through our region- highs are only expected to top out in the lower 40s. Temperatures into the New Year will stay cool with highs in the 40s. Rain and snow chances stay low as well, the best shot for any precip would be on Wednesday, and we’re watching those chances closely. Any wet weather at the start of 2024 will be great- we’re ending 2023 with over an eight-inch deficit of rainfall and a 0.7″ deficit of snowfall.

