The BG/WC Humane Society recaps 2023 struggles and addresses 2024 plans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society is putting a cap on a very stressful 2023.

This year proved to be a difficult one for the BG/WC Humane Society. Issues originating from the Covid-19 pandemic were expected to resolve in 2022, but after a record intake number this year, there is still much work to be done.

“We are going to finish this year with our highest intake ever, with about 11,500 animals in a year,” said Director Lorri Hare. “That is almost double what Nashville Metro took in last year. Those numbers show what a dire situation we could be in.”

The pandemic caused the shutdown of the majority of spay and neuter clinics across the country and forced vet offices to change their operation requirements. That meant no emergency surgeries, including spay and neuter operations. This radically increased the pet population and caused the humane societies early year goal to be education.

“Everybody can do that,” said Hare. “If someone knows anybody, a neighbor, a family member, a coworker that has a pet that is unaltered or has a pet that continues to have unwanted litters, direct them to the Humane Society and we will help get their pet spayed and neutered.”

The Humane Society is historically community driven and will continue that mission, but with seemingly endless overwhelming issues, 2024 may look a bit different.

“This year we have to be a little more cautious of what we can do to keep our facility afloat.” said Hare. “It has been financially very difficult, population wise very difficult, so we are having to go into 2024 a little more held back than we have in the past.”

The Humane Society will work tirelessly through next year to alleviate issues and to continue providing cost efficient pet care and adoption for the community.

Those interested in helping, can inquire here.

