Lander’s go ahead shot leads WKU over Abilene Christian 86-84 to end the calendar year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball team (11-3) finished the calendar year of 2023 with a bang as Khristian Lander hits the go ahead bank shot to propel the Tops over Abilene Christian 86-84.

Lander hit the shot with :7 seconds left to go in the game. ACU had a chance to tie or win the game but the shot rolled off the rim, giving the Tops the comeback win.

The win gives WKU its best start since the 2001-02 season.

Tyrone Marshall led WKU in scoring with 20 points and added 5 rebounds. Lander followed with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Don McHenry had 12 points and 8 rebounds. And Enoch Kalambay had one of his best performances of the season with 11 points and 4 rebounds on 5-7 shooting.

In what was one of the more high scoring first halves, both teams came out of the gates fast and furious. The Wildcats (5-8) came out shooting threes like their lives depended on it and were hitting them. The Tops kept up for as long as they could before Lander and Dontaie Allen got hot from behind the arc with back to back to back threes to keep WKU within five midway through the first.

It seemed like as soon as the Tops looked to have the momentum, ACU would snatch it right back and go on a big run. But with the first half looking to end on a sour note for WKU, the Hilltoppers went on a 8-2 run to bring the deficit to three at the half.

In the first half, ACU played a lot more physical than the Tops, but that flipped in the second. WKU only had a two point rebound advantage going into the half, it would end up +10 at the end of the game.

Tyrone Marshall had 18 of his 20 points in the second half and Lander and Kalamabay provided the extra effort to help secure the win. WKU didn’t have its first lead of the game until the 12:21 mark of the second half. And even from there, ACU would take a 7 point lead in the ensuing possessions.

But the Tops didn’t give up, and that’s been the theme of this Steve Lutz team. WKU retook the lead, 70-69, and didn’t look back even with a few ties. Buckets from Marshall followed by Lander secured WKU’s 11th win of the season and the best start since the turn of the millennium.

WKU will return home next Saturday, Jan. 6, at 5 p.m. against new conference foe, Liberty.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.