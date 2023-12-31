Local fitness expert: How to make, keep your New Year’s health resolutions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You can’t close out the year without looking to the future. Fitness goals typically are a top new year’s resolution.

Nick Adkins, owner of Anytime Fitness, says to first create modest and realistic expectations.

He also says not to go to extremes when planning your new healthy lifestyle, moderation is key.

”People tend to go to one extreme or the other and then when we fail, those extremes are not sustainable, I’m big on moderation. I think that moderation is key to most things in life. So, I’m not saying you have to have a super strict diet. Start slow, the key is consistency and making sure the goals just don’t overwhelm you,” Adkins said.

Adkins says its common to feel overwhelmed when stepping foot in a gym.

He says to ask questions and familiarize yourself with the equipment to make you comfortable and exciting to start your health journey.

”I don’t want a men’s section and a women’s section. I want us all to be together. So that starts from the top and works its way down. If you set a culture of a welcoming environment, of a non judgmental environment, that kind of trickles down to the members. So, it all comes down to respecting each other,” Adkins said.

