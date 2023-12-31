Local fitness expert: How to make, keep your New Year’s health resolutions

Nick Adkins, owner of Anytime Fitness, says to first create modest and realistic expectations.
Nick Adkins, owner of Anytime Fitness, says to first create modest and realistic expectations.(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You can’t close out the year without looking to the future. Fitness goals typically are a top new year’s resolution.

Nick Adkins, owner of Anytime Fitness, says to first create modest and realistic expectations.

He also says not to go to extremes when planning your new healthy lifestyle, moderation is key.

”People tend to go to one extreme or the other and then when we fail, those extremes are not sustainable, I’m big on moderation. I think that moderation is key to most things in life. So, I’m not saying you have to have a super strict diet. Start slow, the key is consistency and making sure the goals just don’t overwhelm you,” Adkins said.

Adkins says its common to feel overwhelmed when stepping foot in a gym.

He says to ask questions and familiarize yourself with the equipment to make you comfortable and exciting to start your health journey.

”I don’t want a men’s section and a women’s section. I want us all to be together. So that starts from the top and works its way down. If you set a culture of a welcoming environment, of a non judgmental environment, that kind of trickles down to the members. So, it all comes down to respecting each other,” Adkins said.

To schedule a health consultation click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, is wanted for murder after he allegedly shot and...
Man wanted in connection to Morgantown Road homicide
Accident
Mother, son killed after Friday morning vehicle accident
WWE logo
Former WWE Pro Wrestler passes away at 76 years old
She urges those going out for the holiday weekend, or any time of year, to think before...
‘We’ve gone nine years without him’: Woman who lost husband urges drivers to not drive drunk over holidays
Oak Grove Police searching for missing teen
Oak Grove Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

WBKO news at 10 pm will air tonight at 9 pm for New Year's Eve.
WBKO News at 10 p.m. to air at 9 p.m. for New Year’s Eve
Candance Crabtree
Monticello woman arrested on multiple felony charges
OverDrive Performance Towing and Recovery began offering free, sober rides during the New...
Glasgow towing service offering free, sober rides this New Year’s weekend
Shortly after the holidays in 2015, Michael Campbell, 42, was killed by a drunk driver who was...
Woman who lost husband urges drivers to not drive drunk over holidays