Mild final day of 2023 ahead

The weather going into the New Year will be quiet and cold.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are in the home stretch and the final day of 2023. Mild temperatures are expected for Sunday.

New Year’s Eve: Temperatures will climb to near 50 degrees with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. No precipitation is expected. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25mph possible.

Midnight (2024): Temperatures near 30 degrees to ring in the new year with no precipitation expected.

Monday: Temperatures turn much cooler starting in the upper 20s and then “warming” to only near 40 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy with no precipitation expected.

