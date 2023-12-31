Mild today before a chilly start to 2024!

A cold front snaps temperatures down by later this evening.
By Dana Money
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures for today will run about 10° above normal with a high of 52° expected by this afternoon. A cold front will pass late this afternoon into the early evening hours, leading to a quick drop in temperatures by the time we are ringing in the New Year.

Starting 2024 off with a chill!
Feel-like temperatures will dip into the middle 20s by the time the ball drops this evening, so bundle up if you’re heading out tonight! New Year’s Day will be cool, but temperatures will return to normal with highs in the 40s.

Mild Sunday before temperatures take a dip near normal for Monday.
Conditions for the first day of 2024 look mainly cloudy, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will continue to hover around normal in the 40s for this week, with lows in the 20s many nights. Rain chances stay low except for a light shower or two along a frontal boundary on Wednesday, but those chances will likely stay to our east.

Next Best Precip Chance

Our next best chance to see some rain will be next weekend as a frontal system moves into the area from the north. Temperatures look to be in the middle 40s next weekend, so this system will likely bring cold rain only. If temperatures end up trending cooler over the next few days, some wet snowflakes may try to mix in next weekend. We’ll be keeping our eye on this one as it draws near.

Have a happy and safe New Year, see you in 2024!!

