Monticello woman arrested on multiple felony charges

Candance Crabtree
Candance Crabtree(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - A Monticello woman has been arrested on numerous felony charges including robbery and kidnapping.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, the arrest was made following an early-morning incident on Dec. 29 at the victim’s residence on Danny Flynn Road in the Eadsville area of Wayne County.

The victim reported to Wayne County deputies that a female subject and two male subjects entered his residence without permission. Once inside the residence, the female and one of the males assaulted the victim and held him against his will for approximately two hours. During the assault, the female also held a knife to the victim’s throat while verbally threatening to kill him.

During this time, several items in the home were broken, including security camera cords being cut. The suspects also removed several items of clothing from inside the residence as they left.

The victim went to the Wayne County Hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained. He was later released.

Following an investigation, Wayne County officials arrested Candance Crabtree of Monticello on Dec. 30. She is charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping (adult), theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others (more than $500.000 but less than $1,000), first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal trespassing, engaging in organized crime and first-degree assault (attempt).

Crabtree was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

