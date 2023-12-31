WBKO News at 10 p.m. to air at 9 p.m. for New Year’s Eve

WBKO news at 10 pm will air tonight at 9 pm for New Year's Eve. (WBKO)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News at 10 p.m. for New Year’s Eve will air at 9 p.m.

After the news, Dick Clark’s Prime Time New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will be on air.

This program schedule change is only for Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

For the latest programming schedule, visit our page here for the most up-to-date information.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.