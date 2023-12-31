WBKO News at 10 p.m. to air at 9 p.m. for New Year’s Eve

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WBKO news at 10 pm will air tonight at 9 pm for New Year's Eve.
WBKO news at 10 pm will air tonight at 9 pm for New Year's Eve.(WBKO)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News at 10 p.m. for New Year’s Eve will air at 9 p.m.

After the news, Dick Clark’s Prime Time New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will be on air.

This program schedule change is only for Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

For the latest programming schedule, visit our page here for the most up-to-date information.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, is wanted for murder after he allegedly shot and...
Man wanted in connection to Morgantown Road homicide
Accident
Mother, son killed after Friday morning vehicle accident
WWE logo
Former WWE Pro Wrestler passes away at 76 years old
She urges those going out for the holiday weekend, or any time of year, to think before...
‘We’ve gone nine years without him’: Woman who lost husband urges drivers to not drive drunk over holidays
Oak Grove Police searching for missing teen
Oak Grove Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Candance Crabtree
Monticello woman arrested on multiple felony charges
OverDrive Performance Towing and Recovery began offering free, sober rides during the New...
Glasgow towing service offering free, sober rides this New Year’s weekend
Shortly after the holidays in 2015, Michael Campbell, 42, was killed by a drunk driver who was...
Woman who lost husband urges drivers to not drive drunk over holidays
Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, is wanted for murder after he allegedly shot and...
Man wanted in connection to Morgantown Road homicide