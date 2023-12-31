‘We’ve gone nine years without him’ : Woman who lost husband urges drivers to not drive drunk over holidays

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Shortly after the Holidays in 2015, Michael Campbell, 42, was killed by a drunk driver who was heading the wrong was on Interstate 65 in Nashville.

A Sheriff’s Deputy drove to Melinda’s House to deliver the horrifying news - her husband wasn’t coming home.

“When the deputy got closer, confirmed who I was, he asked me to step inside, and when he asked me to step inside, I knew what had happened,” said Melinda Campbell, who’s husband was killed by a drunk driver.

The woman who killed Michael served less than a year in prison after being charged with Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication and Vehicle Assault.

“The life sentence was mine and my boys. She got six months and we got life,” Campbell said.

Melinda now uses her experience to educate others. She now sits on the Tennessee Advisory Council of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

“To me, it’s my way of honoring my husband’s memory and making his life matter,” Campbell said.

Tennessee State Lawmakers unanimously passed a bill requiring convicted drunk drivers to pay child support to the surviving children of parents they killed while behind the wheel.

“There are generational repercussions of this. My children will feel this for their entire lives,” Campbell said.

Although its been nine years since her husband passed away, their family still feels his lack of presence in their lives. Campbell says you don’t even truly understand grief until you’ve been through something like her family has gone through.

“You know, we expect that he would be here for events. You know, my boys have gone through all of their teenage years without their dad. So, there have been activities, and graduations, and big birthdays, and first girlfriends and all of those things that boys need their dads for and we just miss him,” Campbell said.

She urges those going out for the holiday weekend, or any time of year, to think before getting behind the wheel after drinking. One mistake can cause others a lifetime of pain.

“I think there is a message that is often overlooked when it comes to if you’re the host of the matter. All of those people are your responsibility. The lady who killed Michael had gone to a party at a family members house, there was a lot of drinking, and yes, she left. It was very much her responsibility because she left, but people let her leave, people watched her leave, and they let her get in the car and they let her drive. So yes, she killed my husband, but a lot of people contributed to that,” Campbell said. “We’ve gone nine years without him. Nine full years.”

There is Uber, Lyft, and other alternative resources in the community for those celebrating during the holiday weekend.

