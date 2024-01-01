2024 starting with colder temperatures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 2024 will be starting with much cooler temperatures across the entire viewing area.

New Year’s Day | Monday: The day will start in the upper 20s and warm up to near 40 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy with no precipitation expected.

Tuesday: The sun returns with temperatures starting out in the mid-20s and warming to the mid-40s. The skies will be mostly sunny. No precipitation is expected.

Wednesday: We turn cloudy for much of the day starting out in the mid-20s and again warming to the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The First Alert Weather Team is watching a system that brings in a good amount of moisture next weekend. As of now, the track is a bit unknown but rain is likely. We are still too far out to evaluate a severe threat but as of Sunday night, severe weather is NOT expected. We will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the week.

