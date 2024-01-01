2024 starting with colder temperatures

By Davis Wells
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 2024 will be starting with much cooler temperatures across the entire viewing area.

New Year’s Day | Monday: The day will start in the upper 20s and warm up to near 40 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy with no precipitation expected.

Temperatures will only warm to near 40 degrees with mostly cloudy skies overhead.(Davis Wells)

Tuesday: The sun returns with temperatures starting out in the mid-20s and warming to the mid-40s. The skies will be mostly sunny. No precipitation is expected.

Wednesday: We turn cloudy for much of the day starting out in the mid-20s and again warming to the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The First Alert Weather Team is watching a system that brings in a good amount of moisture next weekend. As of now, the track is a bit unknown but rain is likely. We are still too far out to evaluate a severe threat but as of Sunday night, severe weather is NOT expected. We will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the week.

The First Alert Weather Team is watching a system that will move in next weekend. As of now, it appears we will receive a good amount of rain. We will continue to monitor this throughout the week.(Davis Wells)

